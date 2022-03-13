Head-To-Head Contrast: Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Rating) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Trans-Pacific Aerospace alerts:

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Continental Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources $5.72 billion 3.71 $1.66 billion $4.56 12.78

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Resources 3 8 8 0 2.26

Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $54.66, suggesting a potential downside of 6.20%.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources 29.04% 23.67% 10.66%

Summary

Continental Resources beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace (Get Rating)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc. is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.