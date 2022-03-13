Head-To-Head Survey: Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) vs. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chemung Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chemung Financial and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A East West Bancorp 0 0 8 0 3.00

East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $94.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and East West Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.32 $26.42 million $5.64 8.20 East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 5.71 $872.98 million $6.10 12.56

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 28.45% 13.10% 1.09% East West Bancorp 45.83% 15.62% 1.46%

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses on commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998, and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

