Head-To-Head Survey: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) versus Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics N/A -47.79% -41.72% Opiant Pharmaceuticals 3.58% 4.25% 2.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics $72.09 million 62.18 -$581.78 million ($11.17) -7.23 Opiant Pharmaceuticals $29.63 million 4.12 -$1.86 million $0.05 517.30

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $175.90, suggesting a potential upside of 117.75%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.41%. Given Mirati Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mirati Therapeutics is more favorable than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Mirati Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa. Its principal product Naloxone is a medicine which is available through injection can reverse the overdose of prescription and illicit opioids. The company was founded on June 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

