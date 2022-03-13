Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in February

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.9 days.

BTSDF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

