HeartBout (HB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $40,812.76 and approximately $120.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

