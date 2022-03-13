HeartBout (HB) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $41,974.43 and $128.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

