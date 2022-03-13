Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00178849 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00355077 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052432 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.