Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00181903 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00360152 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.