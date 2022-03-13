HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.08 ($80.52).

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($70.54) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

ETR HEI opened at €55.72 ($60.57) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.01 ($51.10) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($88.09). The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

