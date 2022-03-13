HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $822,683.10

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $822,683.10 and approximately $10.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,450,222 coins and its circulating supply is 265,315,072 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

