HempCoin Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $807,702.79 and $10.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,040.26 or 0.99966814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,457,554 coins and its circulating supply is 265,322,404 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

