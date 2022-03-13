Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) vs. Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Head-To-Head Survey

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Her Imports and Hut 8 Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million 26.32 $14.21 million $0.42 11.88

Hut 8 Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Her Imports and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.76%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62%

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Her Imports on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

