HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33,402.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and $33,402.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

