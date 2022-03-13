Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $470,065.16 and $46,397.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.15 or 0.06561495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.80 or 0.99754411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

