Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will post $68.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.89 million. Heska reported sales of $60.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $291.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.28 million to $293.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.48 million, with estimates ranging from $304.70 million to $331.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $144.00 on Friday. Heska has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average of $190.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,309.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heska by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heska by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heska by 25.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Heska by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

