HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.