HNP Capital LLC Buys 1,284 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

AEP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

