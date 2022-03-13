HNP Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after buying an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.58. 130,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,681. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.72 and a one year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

