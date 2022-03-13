HNP Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

BND stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,883,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.29 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

