HNP Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after buying an additional 624,455 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,992. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.69 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.