HNP Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.