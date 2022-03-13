HNP Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.92. 35,283,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $359.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

