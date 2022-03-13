HNP Capital LLC Has $24.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.6% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.11. 2,457,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,971. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

