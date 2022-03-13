HNP Capital LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,716,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

