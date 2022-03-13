HNP Capital LLC Has $8.25 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943,083 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after acquiring an additional 301,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 5,614,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

