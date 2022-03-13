HNP Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,463 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter.
VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,749. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
