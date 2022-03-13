HNP Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,810 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 4.6% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HNP Capital LLC owned about 4.23% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.90. 54,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,686. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

