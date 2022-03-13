HNP Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,349 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

