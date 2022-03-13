HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $128.50. 5,043,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.