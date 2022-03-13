HNP Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after buying an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,584. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $124.59 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

