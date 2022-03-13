HNP Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up 1.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 150,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $286,000.

Shares of KBE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 7,200,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,718. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

