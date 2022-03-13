HNP Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,831 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

