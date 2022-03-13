HNP Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after buying an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,778. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

