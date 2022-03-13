HNP Capital LLC Sells 247,485 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,485 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 34.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 33.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 182,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

