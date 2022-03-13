HNP Capital LLC Sells 67,763 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,763 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

HYT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 337,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,036. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

