Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will report sales of $161.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $840.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.