Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $182.24. 2,725,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.