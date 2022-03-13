Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 27.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HOOK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 1,323,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
