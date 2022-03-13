HOPR (HOPR) Price Down 9% This Week

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. HOPR has a total market cap of $24.07 million and $648,988.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.36 or 0.06604545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.58 or 0.99720895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041430 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

