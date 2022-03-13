Hord Trading Down 28% This Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $366,560.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.60 or 0.06554939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,693.72 or 0.99714991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041448 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,763,106 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

