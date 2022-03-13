H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRB opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

