H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.11. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,076,970.24. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,749 shares of company stock valued at $663,734.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

