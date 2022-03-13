Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 682.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 92,704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

