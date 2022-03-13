Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in February

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.