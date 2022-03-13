Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Lowered by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,013 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.07. 360,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,588. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

