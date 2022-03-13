Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.