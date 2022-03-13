Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Huntsman worth $34,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 369.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 129,708 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,634,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 166.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Huntsman Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.