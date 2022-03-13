Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $781,954.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $38,741.92 or 1.00053712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.38 or 0.06521982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.00 or 1.00015169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041405 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

