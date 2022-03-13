Huobi Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00023376 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $24.48 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00105225 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,124,154 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.