HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $470,947.31 and $74,551.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001807 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00047386 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

